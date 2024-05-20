Lovely Coastline, Trinity Cliffs, Newfoundland, Canada

In late June 2015, I joined an organized photo tour in Newfoundland. On July 6th, the excursion took us to the Trinity Cliffs to see the beauty of the rocky shoreline and the sea stacks. I captured an image that was already published in my VIP portfolio.

The following day, our tour guide took us further along that same coastline. Walking along the trail on top of the cliffs, I saw these beautiful sea stacks and left the trail to approach the edge. The leader cautioned me to be very careful as it was very steep.

Arriving cautiously at the edge of the cliff, I was struck immediately by the beauty and details of the natural elements. I set up my tripod and camera with a wide-angle lens to compose the image and installed an ND filter. I envisioned a long exposure to decrease the texture on the water's surface, eliminating the lines created by the ocean waves. Once again, I used my camera's live-time feature to perform a perfect exposure (ETTR). It took 8 seconds.

My LPM portfolio contains another magical coastline image taken during that trip. We were fortunate to get close to whales, icebergs, birds, and beautiful landscapes and shoot them all. I must return.

That trip enforced my belief in the benefits of guided photography tours. The organizers know when and where to go with no time wasted.

