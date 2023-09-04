The Cliffs, Trinity, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

In June 2015, I joined an organized photo tour in Newfoundland. One of the excursions brought us to the Trinity rocky cliffs.

Arriving at the designated spot, I was struck immediately by the beauty and details of the natural elements. This little bay caught my attention. I set up my tripod and camera with a wide-angle lens to compose the image and installed an ND filter. I envisioned a long exposure to decrease texture on the water surface, eliminate the lines created by the ocean waves and augment the impact of the clouds. Once again, I used my live time feature on my camera to perform a perfect exposure (ETTR). It took 50 seconds.

My LPM portfolio contains another long-exposure image taken during that gorgeous trip.

During the trip, I had the chance to get close to whales, icebergs, birds, and beautiful landscapes and shoot them all. I must go back.

That trip made me realize the benefits of guided photography tours. The organizers know when and where to go with no time wasted.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now