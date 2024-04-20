    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Coastal Highway 101, Central Oregon, USA
    By Claude Dalley

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    Living in Courtenay, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, my wife and I spend our winters in Palm Desert. We travel south in our 35-foot Class A motor home via coastal highway 101 from Washington state to California, usually turning east at Santa Barbra.

    On this day, somewhere in central Oregon, we ran into a storm with strong winds, making it difficult to steer the motor home. When I saw this pull off I decided to pull over and wait out the storm.

    When I saw these sea stacks surrounded by a stormy sea, I knew a picture was in the making.

    I dug out my camera, which was protected from the wind, and I took this image, which was hand-held. I was not sure how it would turn out. But I saw it on my laptop. It knew it was a keeper.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®