Coastal Highway 101, Central Oregon, USA

Living in Courtenay, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, my wife and I spend our winters in Palm Desert. We travel south in our 35-foot Class A motor home via coastal highway 101 from Washington state to California, usually turning east at Santa Barbra.

On this day, somewhere in central Oregon, we ran into a storm with strong winds, making it difficult to steer the motor home. When I saw this pull off I decided to pull over and wait out the storm.

When I saw these sea stacks surrounded by a stormy sea, I knew a picture was in the making.

I dug out my camera, which was protected from the wind, and I took this image, which was hand-held. I was not sure how it would turn out. But I saw it on my laptop. It knew it was a keeper.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now