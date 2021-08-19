Signal Mountain, Grand Teton NP, Wyoming, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100
Picture Story
Grand Teton National Park, located just north of Jackson, Wyoming, is known for its unique range of jagged mountain peaks, rivers, ranches and wildlife. The park offers a multitude of photographic opportunities using the snow covered mountains, rivers and fauna as subjects.
I took this picture on a June morning from Signal Mountain, before the snow melted from the mountain peaks. On this particular morning the skies were clear and less interesting, so I used the balsam root to create foreground interest. Since the balsam root was inches away from the camera lens, I took three shots to achieve front to back depth of field; one shot of the flowers, one shot of the trees and one shot of the mountains. I then focused stacked the images using Photoshop. The mountain in the center is Mount Moran the most prominent peak in the Teton range.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor