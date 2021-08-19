Signal Mountain, Grand Teton NP, Wyoming, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Grand Teton National Park, located just north of Jackson, Wyoming, is known for its unique range of jagged mountain peaks, rivers, ranches and wildlife. The park offers a multitude of photographic opportunities using the snow covered mountains, rivers and fauna as subjects.

I took this picture on a June morning from Signal Mountain, before the snow melted from the mountain peaks. On this particular morning the skies were clear and less interesting, so I used the balsam root to create foreground interest. Since the balsam root was inches away from the camera lens, I took three shots to achieve front to back depth of field; one shot of the flowers, one shot of the trees and one shot of the mountains. I then focused stacked the images using Photoshop. The mountain in the center is Mount Moran the most prominent peak in the Teton range.

