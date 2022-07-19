Pors Rolland, Ploumanach, Brittany, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Pink Granite Coast (in Breton Aod ar vein ruz, literally "coast of red stones") is a coastal area of ​​the English Channel located in the Côtes-d'Armor in northern Brittany, in the historic region of Trégor near of Lannion. It is one of the many choronyms of the French coast: the granite which outcrops, has a dominant brown verging on pink, it is this physical characteristic which is at the origin of this tourist designation.

This geological particularity extends over 10 km over the municipalities of Perros-Guirec, Trégastel, Pleumeur-Bodou and Trébeurden (from east to west).

Apart from its characteristic color, the coast is dotted with chaotic heaps, the flagship of which is the coastal footpath which starts from Trestraou beach (Perros-Guirec) and ends at Saint-Guirec cove in Ploumanac'h.

The pink granite coast is very well known to photographers, mainly for its famous lighthouse of Mean-Ruz, but many other beautiful surprises are to be discovered, including the beach of Pors-Rolland which is located precisely on the coastal path. The site is very picturesque with large rocks, some with shapes reminiscent of animals.

For this photo, I had in mind this composition, which required having the sunrise just to the right of the most important rock mass. End of June was the ideal time to have the sun in the right place, and normally favorable weather conditions. I proceeded to different exposures and it is this long exposure of 160 seconds that I prefer, the clouds not being to my taste that morning.

As always, do not hesitate to contact me for more information on this place.

