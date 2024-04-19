Cabo de Gata, Almeria, Spain

We went to southern Spain, in Cabo de Gata, to take pictures of the stacks under the Milky Way. Unfortunately, the clouds didn't want to cooperate. But as the night advanced, we saw a storm was coming.

As there was no moon and the night was very dark, I closed the aperture slightly to increase the exposure time and thus catch one or more lightning bolts during the exposure. I could take many pictures with lightning bolts, and, on top of that, we didn't get wet!

Afterwards, in post-processing, the trick was avoiding too dark or light pictures and getting credible lightning.

