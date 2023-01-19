Field Hamlet, British Columbia, Canada

The Trans Canada Highway takes you through some of the most marvellous scenery Canada has to offer. Sometimes the most minor blips on a map offer the greatest treasures. The little hamlet of Field in British Columbia, Canada, is one such gem. With a population of about 195 souls, this little hideaway sits in a valley lined with steep rock in deep, deep shadow most of the year. With an elevation (at ground level) of just over 1.2 kilometres, this area can be bitterly cold, with a dozen or more tall icefalls in the shadows of the north face of the mountains lining the valley.

I had brought the Nikon D500 in hopes of sighting herds of elk known to frequent the area. No elk that day, though. But the long lens was put to good use, capturing icefalls several hundred meters up the steep rock just south of the little town.

