Shed And Silo, Door County, Wisconsin, USA

I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat. It is a season that it is hard to predict both in terms of the vibrancy of the colors, the exact timing and the duration which is highly dependant on wind or the lack of it.

This silo used to be attached to a barn but that was torn down some years ago so it is now a free standing abandoned stucture. The shed behind the silo in this image is not attached to it. It is conveniently right by the road so I see it all the time as I am driving in northern Door County. One of its unique features is that is totally covered with ivy and so I have stopped to photograph it many times over many years.

I have made images of it in winter, spring and even in infrared. I was exploring the area the other day just to see how the autumn colors are coming along around here and while we are certainly not at peak colors yet, the ivy on this silo was definitely at its bright red autumn peak. I’m sure it has been this intensely red in the past but it seems more vibrant this year. Maybe it was that I made this image just after a light rain shower passed by and that intensified the colors, but it got my attention and I had to stop.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now