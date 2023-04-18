Cap Sante, Quebec, Canada

In Canada, climate changes call for warmer winters, more significant snowstorms, and more winter rain. During the last week of December 2022, a violent snowstorm hit the province of Quebec. It was the second violent event of the year. Over a million people didn't have electricity, many of them for up to one week due to thousands of broken trees and unusable roads.

On the last day of that week, the weather became unusually warm, and snow was replaced by rain and very dark clouds. I decided to brave the icy roads and carefully drive to a nearby rural area for moody photographs and souvenirs of this event. When I saw this isolated house still without electricity, and an entrance that had not been ploughed for days, I immediately saw the potential for a minimalist scene conveying the loneliness of many pelts because of the cancelling of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

I framed the scene to include only three elements. Then, I balanced these three elements, the tree on the left, the house at the center, and the water at the bottom of the slope on the right. I decided to place the horizon in the lower part of the composition to emphasize the grey sky and the fog. The results convey exactly the mood I felt when I saw that scene.

