    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Andenes, Andoya, Norway
    By Bill Sisson

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    Northern Norway is an outstanding region in which to view the aurora. Recently I visited Andenes, a Norwegian town above the Artic Circle, to see the aurora.

    While I was there, a fairly strong aurora appeared well into the blue hour one evening while sunset colors were still vibrant on the western horizon. I drove to a viewpoint near Andenes to avoid the town's lights and to find a good view to the west/northwest along the rocky seaside.

    I took a series of photos from the viewpoint as the aurora changed and gradually weakened above me. This image was one of the first I captured in the series when the sunset colors and the aurora were the most vibrant.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®