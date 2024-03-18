Andenes, Andoya, Norway

Northern Norway is an outstanding region in which to view the aurora. Recently I visited Andenes, a Norwegian town above the Artic Circle, to see the aurora.

While I was there, a fairly strong aurora appeared well into the blue hour one evening while sunset colors were still vibrant on the western horizon. I drove to a viewpoint near Andenes to avoid the town's lights and to find a good view to the west/northwest along the rocky seaside.

I took a series of photos from the viewpoint as the aurora changed and gradually weakened above me. This image was one of the first I captured in the series when the sunset colors and the aurora were the most vibrant.

