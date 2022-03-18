Loch na h-Achlaise, Rannoch Moor, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

An icy covered Rannoch Moor looking over a frozen Lochan na h-achlaise to the misty Blackmount mountain range, Glencoe, Scotland, I was at Lake Lochan na h-Achlaise in winter during the month of March I found a truly unexpected condition for the period, the lake was completely frozen, everything was still and white, spectacular, the first delicate light that caressed the peaks has helped to warm the whole scene with pastel colors. I recommend visiting the area in the winter months well protected from cold and precipitation.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now