Riviere Des Prairies Sunset, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

One day in November 2022, I consulted my weather app for the expected conditions at sunset. Partly cloudy was the probable forecast. Thinking that the setting sun to the west of the city would illuminate the horizon on the east side, I decided to head to the Riviere-des-Prairies, where I knew that the shoreline led to the sunset.

I set up my tripod a half hour before sunset. I composed the picture to incorporate the contrasts, the green color on the shoreline and the distant bridge. As expected, the clouds were beautifully illuminated.

I fitted my 10-stop ND filter and captured a 53-second exposure to smooth any wind ripples on the water's surface. I envisioned a long exposure to decrease texture on the water surface while increasing reflections and augmenting the impact of the clouds. As always, I used the Live Time feature on my camera to achieve a perfect histogram (ETTR).

It is important to have favorite photo sites not far from home. I live in a big city and can drive to this location in less than 15 minutes.

