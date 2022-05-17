St George Island, Antarctica

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Navigating the waters of Antarctica in a Zodiac is one of the most exhilarating experiences one can have. The opportunity to see icebergs such as this one leaves you spellbound and in awe. How and when was this formed? Is it real? The light reflections and the shades of blue are unreal. The clouds change from one moment to the other . To have experienced this amazing continent is for sure one of the highlights of my life photographically and spiritually. The silence and quietude leave an incredible imprint in your mind.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now