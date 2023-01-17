Uttakleiv Beach And Aurora Borealis, Lofoten Islands, Norway

Uttakleiv is one of the best beaches in Lofoten. It is a popular spot throughout the year, with visitors going to witness the northern lights and the midnight sun Dan Zafra

Nikon D800

Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8

f/2.8, 4sec, ISO 6400

Witnessing theis always a unique experience. I saw them for the first time in the Canadian Rockies on a rare occasion, as it was during the month of May. A strong solar storm created some of the best light displays in a decade.

Later I had the chance to see them in Iceland, a difficult place to see them as the skies are usually covered with clouds.

Finally, I witnessed the Aurora in Norway. I had decided to travel to Tromso and the Lofoten Islands looking for that magic winter light, where you have endless sunrise to sunset time for photography during the winter months.

Besides scenic fjords and picturesque fishing villages, one of the things I liked the most about Lofoten was the arctic beaches. Every beach is unique, with different patterns, geological formations and textures, creating endless possibilities for compositions. From a photographer's perspective, there are many things to photograph in the area, both popular and off-the-beaten-track subjects.

That day was a truly unique occasion; at Uttakleiv Beach, one of the most popular on these islands, even the rocky coast was tinted in green colour during one of the strongest solar storms of the year, creating the sensation of being on another planet far from earth.

The picture was quite challenging since to freeze the movement of the Aurora, I had to increase the ISO, and in the first frames, even though the Aurora was powerful enough, the pictures were underexposed. Finally, a series of strong Northern Lights illuminated the entire scene, and I could finally capture the landscape, including the dancing lights.

