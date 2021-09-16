Ste Melanie, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

In July, I was scouting rural roads of the Ste-Melanie region looking for beautiful compositions to take at sunset. The light appearing between the mountain and the clouds looked amazing, so I stopped and parked the car on the side of the road. I set up my tripod and installed my wide-angle lens. I was drawn to the many subtle layers of colours and the contrast of the elements in the frame. As I had doubts that my camera’s sensor had sufficient dynamic range to capture the scene, I used a 5-shot exposure bracketing to assure that I would have enough information to compose a final image in post-processing. Scouting in such an environment, on a cloudy day at sunset, offers great opportunities to capture beautiful images.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now