Mauna Lani, Kamuela, Hawaii County, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The west side of Hawaii is ideal for sunsets, but the 14000 foot Mauna Kea volcano in the center of the island blocks an early, low angle sunrise from the east. Because of that, when sunrise actually occurs, the impact on western coastal scenes is less contrasty and shadows are muted. This is such a scene, near first light, but taken after 7am. The area around Kamuela is dominated by old lava flows with lots of shoreline lava stacks. In the distance in this photo is the dormant volcano Kohala. I chose a black and white presentation to emphasize the textures and shadows in the stone and to reduce emphasis on the ultra-blue waters that Hawaii is famous for, but distract from this scene. The long exposure softens and disperses the we action so that it doesn't compete with the stone textures.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now