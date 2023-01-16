Red Leaf, Lake Sunapee, New Hampshire, USA

Early Fall in New England. I was looking for an indicator of what was to come. The brilliance of this red leaf was symbolic of the riot of color that would ensue.

The picture was taken outside an antique store near Lake Sunapee, NH. It was a rainy day which helped polarize the light. The leaf was 7 feet off the ground, so I couldn't focus. It took a few tries to get it all working.

Lake Sunapee is a clear, deep lake in Southern NH. Worth a visit.

