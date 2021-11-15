    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Rat Rock Island, San Rafael, Marin County, California, USA
    By Don Hoekwater

    China Camp State Park is nestled on the San Francisco Bay side of San Rafael, Calif. Rat Rock Island is in the Bay and is a rather unassuming piece of geology. It's uninhabited and really does nothing but sit there and be photographed.

    China Camp is in an area the was home for centuries to the Miwok Indians. In less than 100 years after European settlers arrived, their civilization was nearly wiped out. China Camp got its name when it became home to Chinese Immigrants working in the local shrimp industry.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®