Rat Rock Island, San Rafael, Marin County, California, USA

China Camp State Park is nestled on the San Francisco Bay side of San Rafael, Calif. Rat Rock Island is in the Bay and is a rather unassuming piece of geology. It's uninhabited and really does nothing but sit there and be photographed.

China Camp is in an area the was home for centuries to the Miwok Indians. In less than 100 years after European settlers arrived, their civilization was nearly wiped out. China Camp got its name when it became home to Chinese Immigrants working in the local shrimp industry.