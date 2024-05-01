Mulagliufur, Iceland

This photo was taken during my recent trip to Iceland. April is not a high-season month, and the weather in Iceland is already becoming even more unpredictable. During the hike to Malagliufur Canyon, as we gained altitude, the wind picked up. On one of the flat areas, I was surrounded by several peaks from which the wind blew snow.

The sky was overcast with heavy clouds but with rare bright blue intervals. In general, it was a rather dramatic, harsh picture, but due to the rapidly moving clouds, I managed to capture the highest peak with pleasant light and a deep blue background.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now