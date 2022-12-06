    Search
    Senhor da Pedra, Miramar, Portugal
    By Paulo Silva

    This Chapel in Miramar Portugal is an integral part of the Porto and Aveiro photo tour, which I run out practically every month with clients.

    This image was particularly taken on a day when I was alone. The angle I chose was just to get away from the usual. The sunset was practically over, and here I tried with this long exposure to photograph the blue hour.

    I took advantage of the fact that the waves on the left side of the image created these leading lines, as soon as they returned to the sea. For me, it`s the best location in Portugal for seascape photography, and perhaps one of the best in Europe.

