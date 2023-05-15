The Lairg Mountains, Scotland

September of 2014 was my first trip to the Scottish Highlands. We went principally for the hiking, but photography was a secondary and important trip objective. One day, I was scouting images on the road B869 near Lairg and encountered a series of mountaintops outlined in the fog. I parked the car on the side of the road and set up my tripod and camera. While composing the image, I wished to convey to the eventual viewer the mystery of where the road was heading, and the misty weather added to the story.

I was awestruck by the scene. All the important elements of the composition were there: lines, curves, textures, patterns, shapes, colors, and framing elements. I took the shot with a focal length of 66 mm (35 mm equivalent). This image was taken at: 58°10'36.8323" N 5°16'26.7859" W. We continued scouting on this lovely road with many surprises. Once again, this perfectly illustrates why the Scottish Highlands are deemed a photographer’s paradise.

When driving in the Highlands, keep your eyes and creativity open. Be prepared to park safely on the side of the road.

This explains why, in 2016, I organized a photo trip with friends to this paradise. To plan the trip, I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer’s Guide, having bought the eBooks on LPM’s website.

My LPM Portfolio contains several images taken in the area.

