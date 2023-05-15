    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    The Lairg Mountains, Scotland
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    September of 2014 was my first trip to the Scottish Highlands. We went principally for the hiking, but photography was a secondary and important trip objective. One day, I was scouting images on the road B869 near Lairg and encountered a series of mountaintops outlined in the fog. I parked the car on the side of the road and set up my tripod and camera. While composing the image, I wished to convey to the eventual viewer the mystery of where the road was heading, and the misty weather added to the story.

    I was awestruck by the scene. All the important elements of the composition were there: lines, curves, textures, patterns, shapes, colors, and framing elements. I took the shot with a focal length of 66 mm (35 mm equivalent). This image was taken at: 58°10'36.8323" N 5°16'26.7859" W. We continued scouting on this lovely road with many surprises. Once again, this perfectly illustrates why the Scottish Highlands are deemed a photographer’s paradise.

    When driving in the Highlands, keep your eyes and creativity open. Be prepared to park safely on the side of the road.
    This explains why, in 2016, I organized a photo trip with friends to this paradise. To plan the trip, I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer’s Guide, having bought the eBooks on LPM’s website.

    My LPM Portfolio contains several images taken in the area.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®