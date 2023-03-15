Aiguille du Dru, Chamonix, France

Aiguille du Dru is the most beautiful peak in the Mont Blanc massif. It is located in the Aiguille Verte Chain. Looking at it from the Mer de Glace, it offers itself to the eye as a gigantic granite pyramid, a a thousand meters high. Granite belongs to the acidic intrusive rock family, a subcategory of igneous or magmatic rocks resulting from magma's cooling or solidification. Granite can be recognized by its light colour.

This photograph, taken in a moment of deep emotion, portrays the Aiguille du Dru summit from Chamonix right from the Mer De Glace glacier, perhaps with tears in its eyes, better defined as a former glacier. It was taken with a Nikon D5000 with a Sigma 70-300 mm lens in the evocative passing of a light haze.

You don't even imagine how much pain on that summer day to see a portrait glacier, Mother Nature's most serious wound. Why all this?? Our supreme Mother who fills us with precious gifts every day, the vision of majestic mountains, the sweet sound of the waves of the sea that transmits so much love, the stillness of the lake, the silence of the countryside. And the man repays like this?? Polluting, destroying the planet.

The vision of the Aiguille du Dru among those branches seemed an invitation to love life again, not to lose hope. And it is precisely photography that brings joy back into our eyes. As long as we can see and admire and contemplate, we must not give up but fight to save the Earth and preserve the nature around us. We owe it to our beloved and eternal Mother.

