Rio Vista Road, Solano County, California, USA

This scene is by the Sacramento River Delta town of Rio Vista, located about 50 miles east of San Francisco. It's a wide open area of fields and ranches, and swarms of windmills. It's a peaceful and open area and I love to visit as it's not far away, and one can easily get lost in all the backroads and levy's.

I came across this road on one such adventure several years ago. Cresting the hill and seeing these rollers made this a perfect setting. I used a long lens to bring the edge closer.

