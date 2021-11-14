    Search
    Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, USA
    By Don Hoekwater

    Yet another in the extremely important category of turning around when shooting. I was in Mount Rainier National Park waiting for the clouds to move on from the summit of the Main Mountain when I turned to notice this gorgeous layering of haze and sunset. This is looking towards the southwest with the sun to the right. The soft light and gentle colors make this a very sublime scene, just beautiful and I was fortunate to notice and then capture it.

    Clouds never did fully uncover the summit of Mount Rainer, but this was a great consolation prize for my efforts.

