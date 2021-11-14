Mills River Overlook, Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I was driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina soon after sunrise, moving in and out of low-lying clouds as I went. I was hoping to capture some images of autumn trees, their colors saturated in the muted, diffused lighting.

Some stretches of the parkway were completely enveloped in clouds, while other stretches brought vistas into foggy valleys below the road. It almost seemed like a dream as I alternated between seeing very little in the clouds and then coming to wide views beneath the clouds. When I came out of the clouds to the Mills River overlook on the parkway, ground-level fog shrouded much of the valley below.

I stopped at the overlook to take some wide-angle images of the valley beneath the clouds. Then I noticed this detail in the valley floor of fog flowing over brightly colored trees. Much more than the wide-angle shots, this detail in the scene captured the mood, lighting, and dream-like quality of the morning.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now