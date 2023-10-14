    Search
    Liberty Bell Mountain, Washington Pass Overlook, USA
    By Sergio Rojo

    At dawn today, I began a shoot of Liberty Bell Mountain from the Washington Pass Overlook.

    Though extremely tired after a couple of days chasing fall colours in Okanogan County, I could never pass this surreal, magical weather event. The Liberty Bell Group would completely disappear from view behind the cloud cover. At times, one section or another would come into view. This frame has most of The Liberty Bell Group visible.

    A photographer from Portland joined me for a while, but he left due to the lengthy periods this mountain was invisible.

    I was in awe to witness how the clouds danced from all directions. Other visitors were also mesmerized by the visuals.

    Eventually, the wind picked up. A tack-sharp file became impossible due to stormy conditions.

    A long exposure was the only way to shoot this properly.


