Torun, Kuyavian Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

I took this photo in the forest in my hometown of Torun. I have always liked birches - this time, I noticed that their white trunks stand out nicely against the background of the dark forest. I stood behind a bush with lovely yellow leaves to diversify the frame and emphasise the autumn season. By taking a photo with 200 mm lenses and setting a small aperture of 2.8, I blurred the foreground - thanks to this, I obtained nice golden highlights. I titled this painting "Birches bathed in gold".

