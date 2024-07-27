    Search
    Jockey’s Ridge State Park, Nags Head, Outer Banks, North Carolina, USA
    By Michele Borgarelli

    Jockey's Ridge State Park is an amazing location in the middle of Nags Head. Once you start to walk in the park, you will be amazed by the huge sand dunes that make you feel you are not in a well-populated area.

    Visiting the park off-season and early in the morning also allows you to get images without footprints of the several visitors climbing on the dunes during the day.

    This image was taken early on a very windy day. A storm just passed over and made the sand smooth. However, the strong wind also lifted the sand, which obviously challenged the gear. When I saw these two trees close each other I image being two friends walking in the sand storm. I had to walk around a little to find a compelling composition.


