Jockey’s Ridge State Park, Nags Head, Outer Banks, North Carolina, USA

Jockey's Ridge State Park is an amazing location in the middle of Nags Head. Once you start to walk in the park, you will be amazed by the huge sand dunes that make you feel you are not in a well-populated area.

Visiting the park off-season and early in the morning also allows you to get images without footprints of the several visitors climbing on the dunes during the day.

This image was taken early on a very windy day. A storm just passed over and made the sand smooth. However, the strong wind also lifted the sand, which obviously challenged the gear. When I saw these two trees close each other I image being two friends walking in the sand storm. I had to walk around a little to find a compelling composition.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now