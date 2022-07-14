The Mittens Sunrise, Monument Valley, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This view of the famous buttes called The Mittens was taken from the road leading up to the Navajo owned hotel called, The View. I took this image and many others as the sun crossed the horizon and created a sun star on the Mitten. The area at dawn and dusk is very crowded with visitors and photographers jostling for a spot to photograph, so it is important to get there and set up early if the conditions are favorable. There are many places right outside the hotel that work well for this type of image, but you can drive down into the valley for another angle of view.

