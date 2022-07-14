Beuzec Cap Sizun, Brittany, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In Brittany, in Finistère and more precisely on the north coast of Cap-Sizun, in the Goulien reserve, nothing stands in the way, except the moors, the high jagged cliffs, the sandy coves and the breathtaking view of the Iroise Sea.

Created in 1959 and managed by the Association Bretagne Vivante-SEPNB, one of the first nature reserves in France now serves as a refuge for many remarkable and extremely rare bird species in Brittany. The guillemot and northern fulmar, the peregrine falcon, the strange red-billed chough or even the common raven, the crested cormorant and the brown gull take advantage of the cliffs to nest there each spring.

The association ensures the protection of the site and carries out sustainable management based on traditional grazing and mowing in order to maintain and preserve the biodiversity of this unique ecosystem.

Walking is the best way to discover the reserve. On a free or guided tour, you can make a hiking loop that takes the marked hiking trail (GR34). This round trip on the same path offers you different perspectives on the maritime lawns, the dense valleys, the streams that flow into the ocean, the small inaccessible beaches, and spectacular panoramas.

A free app for smartphone and digital tablet allows you to discover the species present on the site as you walk through the reserve, on the two proposed loops.

The morning I took this photo, I left Audierne with a very overcast sky and not very suitable for photos, however, knowing the region well, I still went to Cap Sizun at the planned place and ...I waited. I did well, because when the sun broke through the mist, what a sight! In order not to overexpose the appearance of the rising sun, I used a 2-stop GND Medium filter and a 6-stop ND filter to create this long exposure of 240 sec.

