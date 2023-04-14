Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada

Spring in the Selkirk Mountains of British Columbia, Canada, is a splendid time for photography. It is said that you can experience all four seasons in an hour if you time your trip just right and the weather cooperates.

Here is one such picture from the shores of the Columbia River looking up at the 8,966ft Mount Begbie, in a turbulent mood as the storm crept up from behind on a blazingly bright day and hurled snow and sleet around the mountain's triple-peaked crown, turning a monochrome image into pure gold.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now