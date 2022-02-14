Snoqualmie Pass, Kittitas, Washington, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

It had been stormy for days, with no visibility, avalanche danger, and no options to go outside safely.

Then one day, the sun finally broke through. My sister drove two hours to meet me so that we could get outside to enjoy the newly fallen snow. Only a few hikes were accessible so soon after the storm, so we chose the one we felt safest with. We were blessed to find a perfect winter wonderland, right as the sun began to settle in for the night.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now