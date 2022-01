Passo Sella, Trentino, Alto Adige, Dolomites, Italy

I was at the Dolomites on september for the first time and I was really stunned by its beauty.

I took this picture at Passo Sella, one of the most iconic and amazing places of the Dolomites during a stunning sunset.

It was very windy and cold but it was fantastic to be there and create beautiful memories.

Dolomites are really beautiful all year round but I think that the best period to visit is during autumn and winter, when it is all covered by snow which offers the place a very fable mood.

