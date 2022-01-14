Passo Sella, Trentino, Alto Adige, Dolomites, Italy

I was at the Dolomites on september for the first time and I was really stunned by its beauty.
I took this picture at Passo Sella, one of the most iconic and amazing places of the Dolomites during a stunning sunset.
It was very windy and cold but it was fantastic to be there and create beautiful memories.
Dolomites are really beautiful all year round but I think that the best period to visit is during autumn and winter, when it is all covered by snow which offers the place a very fable mood.
Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes
Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor