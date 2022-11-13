Autumnal Lac Superieur, Quebec, Canada

On October 11, 2022, I went scouting for images in the famous Mont Tremblant region with friends, searching specifically for autumn landscape scenes. This well-known and popular tourist region is a two-hour drive north of Montreal.

Having experienced colder-than-normal temperatures over the previous few days in the area, we did not know the exact foliage status.

Approaching Lac Superieur, I was fascinated by its calmness, the curves and shape of the mountains in the background and the marvelous colors. The blue sky covered with light clouds created a great contrast.

I always carry 2 cameras ready to fire, one with a 24 to 80 mm lens and a second body with an 80 to 300 mm (35 mm eq) lens. So at 10:18, I took a shot that is published on my LPM VIP page https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/14/10/2022/lac-superieur-quebec-canada that picture was taken with a focal length of 56 mm. 7 minutes later the clouds changed in the left section of the picture. Using my second body, I took the shot at 10:25 with a focal length of 114 mm. This long focal lens allowed me to compose the presence of the massive cloud in the middle of the mountains. To assure that I would have a perfect histogram, I overexposed by 0,7 stops.

A few minutes later those gorgeous clouds disappeared. I was very happy to be prepared to seize this precious moment without hesitation.

