Llanwrst Mist, Wales

This picture was captured on a recent trip to North Wales for a few days. On my route back, the weather kept changing, with patches of low mist and fog descending onto the land. There wasn't really anywhere to shoot, though, annoyingly, and the couple of places that I was going to try had no fog when I got there.

Near Llanrwst, there were a couple of good banks descending, so I decided to wait it out until sunset (or when the sun dropped behind the mountains) and send the drone up to see what was happening. I managed to capture a few wide-angle pictures that I am happy with. I like this one as it is more intimate, with the light shining down onto the trees, making them glow and picking out details within the encroaching mist. Keeping the drone low allowed for a far more detailed scene of this small area catching the gorgeous light.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now