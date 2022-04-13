Grand Tetons National Park, Moose, WY, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I attended a workshop with a group of other women in the Tetons in March. We had braved as low as -33 degrees to try to capture sunrise and sunset on the mountain range. We got "skunked" a lot; there was a snow storm, lots of gray skies, little light, or plain blue skies, and absolutely frigid cold. We got lucky for one amazing night, when the clouds lifted and caught the light. What we witnessed that night was absolute magic!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now