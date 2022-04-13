Grafenschlag im Waldviertel, Lower Austria

In the Waldviertel, the northernmost part of Austria, poppy cultivation is traditional and an important economic factor. A special poppy for desserts, edible oils, chocolate and the like is grown here. The poppy blossom at the end of June/beginning of July is only in full bloom for a short time. Every year it is exciting to see whether the weather conditions for the poppy blossom allow for exciting lighting moods. At the time the picture was taken, the weather had been cloudy for a long time without exciting lighting moods. Also on the special day there was a dense cloud cover all afternoon and gray on gray typical for this area.

After hours of wandering around to the most diverse blooming poppy fields, I was incredibly lucky at one of my favorite spots shortly before sunset that the sun finally made it through the cloud cover.

The image is a two-line panorama composed of 16 exposures. Original size: 180 x 100 cm (5.90 x 3.28 ft).

