Riverside Country Park, Kent, England

It was New Year's Eve 2023. I was taking a chilly stroll through Riverside Country Park, which is just down the road from me. I had been very ill and wanted some fresh air before the new year started. I love to walk by our local river, the River Medway. On a calm day, you can hear all the birds singing, plus the river can look like a mirror when the tide is in. I find it very tranquil and relaxing.

It was approaching sunset time, and my fiancé and I were wrapped up in our coats, hat, and scarf to have a walk. We always take a camera with us, and I wanted to capture any last end-of-the-year moments/photographs before stepping into the new year.

Many people were out having a late afternoon walk or walking their dogs. Some boats were moored in the river, some reflecting nicely in the water. I love trees and had noticed this large standing tree down the pathway that led to the benches. These trees look out across the river.

We'd had a lot of rain, so there were many puddles, some very muddy. This puddle image caught my eye as I glanced down. First, I saw the lovely-shaped tree reflection. I lowered my camera to the ground at the beginning of the puddle to capture the full length of the reflection and really display the tree in blue light.

The sun had already set, and blue hour had started. At that moment, the shape of the wholesome tree and light caught my eye. This was one of my favourite images throughout the year, and it was a bonus that I felt I had captured a lovely photo and moment to complete 2023.

