Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, New Harbor, Maine, USA

Maine is full of stunning lighthouses that have been photographed, drawn, and painted in countless ways. In August 2023, I set out to try and photograph one of the many lighthouses along the Atlantic Ocean but strived to come up with a photograph that could stand out among other amazing photographs. With this idea, I needed to walk away with something that translated into a mood that kept viewers engaged.

There are almost too many lighthouses in Maine, but Pemaquid Point stood out as a perfect candidate. The varying rock striations created so many potential compositions, so I knew I would have a field day.

After spending about two hours finding the right composition and photographing a slightly dull sunset, I started to pack up my gear when I noticed the lighthouse light turning on and off. With blue hour around the corner, the clouds would still be visible but significantly more dramatic. Pair this with the small lighthouse light, and I ended up capturing a photograph that encapsulates a quintessential spooky New England night.

