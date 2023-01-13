    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Amerigo Vespucci, Arsenale, Venice, Italy

    By Maddalena Veronesi

    The photograph was taken in Venice in October 2022, during the XIII edition of the 'Marine Symposium'.

    The Amerigo Vespucci training ship was moored for a few days at the Venice Arsenale, and it was also possible to visit her inside at certain times.

    The photograph was taken in the late evening, positioning the camera on a tripod and taking a series of shots with different apertures and exposure times to recover the lights in the post-production phase completely.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®