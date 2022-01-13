Gulmarg Top, Jammu Kashmir, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Gulmarg is called as snow queen of whole Kashmir during winter. It was during Christmas eve holiday, I visited first time there.

When I was climbing up for Station no1 using ropeway, I was hoping to witness change of landscape to snowscape especially golden hour light.

I used fast shutter speed to counter any motion blur can caused while climbing up using ropeway.

I still wonder how the texture of foreground defined by layers of snow and brilliant play of light and shadow in this image.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now