Val Resia, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy

This autumn, I decided to visit new places I had never seen. So I decided to visit Anadre in a region in northern Italy: Friuli Venezia Giulia.

In this region, there are many unexplored and wild places where nature still rules. Among the various valleys, there is one that is truly mysterious: the 18 km long Val Resia, where people speak a language all their own, very old and unfortunately dying out.

In autumn, the valley turns red, the colours are incredible! It is not difficult to get there, but the road is narrow, and no two cars pass in some places.

I arrived in the valley quite late, as it was getting dark. Not knowing the way, I preferred to give up, but before returning, I took this handheld shot. The atmosphere was surreal; everything seemed magical!

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now