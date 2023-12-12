Balingup, SW of Western Australia

So some mates and I were doing a tour of the magnificent South West of Western Australia, you know the type. Try to get to bed early. Ha, nope, too many stories to be told and red wine to be drunk. Get up in darkness and look for a spot that someone has seen in recent history if they can remember the way.

Fortunately, this smart person remembered that his camera had coordinates switched on, so it wasn't that bad a trip. I arrived just as the sun was beginning to light things up, which meant that we could see what we were carrying in our hands, but that was about it until I remembered the red light torch I had in my pack.

This was the first time I had used one since I was in the Army, and it saved a couple of grazed shins of the group. It was excellent.

So we made our way to a slight rise in the paddock, and not hearing any raging bulls, we decided to venture on. Coming to the crest of the small rise had us looking down into a small valley, but we still couldn't see much due to very low light and fog.

We set up our tripods and waited, firing off a few shots, adjusting exposure, etc. Then it all began to open up in front of us like a stage curtain, pretty damn cool and yes it was cold lol.

It never ceases to amaze when out shooting how quickly the light changes and differs from what you expect of hope. But after about an hour, which seemed like 10 minutes, we were done and getting hungry after a caffeine hit, which we did after about a half-hour drive to Balingup, a small country town that has excellent breakfasts and coffee,

