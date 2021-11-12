Golden Gate Bridge, Sausalito, Marin County, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Who doesn't know this place? In case you're wondering it's the Golden Gate Bridge at the entrance to San Francisco Bay. The shot is from Fort Baker on the Marin County side.

My grandfather worked on this project as an engineer so when I visit I'm always picturing my granddad walking along somewhere on this bridge and making sure everything is done right, and yelling loudly when they weren't. That my family was a part of this Wonder has always been a source of pride for me.

This particular night the orange glow from the paint reflected on the clouds above the bridge and in the water below to bring out this surreal scene.

