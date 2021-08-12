Ariya’s Beach, Curry County, Oregon, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This photo was shot at Ariya’s Beach, which is also known as Meyers Creek, on the southern Oregon coast, USA. Even though I was very interested in this place, we always drove past it every time we went to the southern coast. I decided to take a trip to the southern Oregon coast again this summer, so I finally stopped there, and decided to shoot from the beach at sunset. I was there two evenings in a row. I was struggling with the coastal winds, but I was able to capture an absolutely beautiful sunset with the wild Sweet Pea flowers.

