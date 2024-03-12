    Search
    Glowing in Lone Pine, Alabama Hills, CA, USA
    By Dean Cobin

    I had heard that the Alabama Hills were beautiful, with unlimited possibilities for making images. The snow had been falling in the Sierras for several weeks before our arrival, creating this fantastic contrast between the desert-like badland rock formations and the snow-covered peaks.

    We arrived at the base of the mountains in the dark and started hiking towards some well-known arch formations when I realized we couldn't go any further without shooting these peaks. I can only describe the light as glowing. I set up my tripod and took a few shots to try and hone in on a composition. The results were some of my favorite images of the trip.


