Glowing in Lone Pine, Alabama Hills, CA, USA

I had heard that the Alabama Hills were beautiful, with unlimited possibilities for making images. The snow had been falling in the Sierras for several weeks before our arrival, creating this fantastic contrast between the desert-like badland rock formations and the snow-covered peaks.

We arrived at the base of the mountains in the dark and started hiking towards some well-known arch formations when I realized we couldn't go any further without shooting these peaks. I can only describe the light as glowing. I set up my tripod and took a few shots to try and hone in on a composition. The results were some of my favorite images of the trip.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now