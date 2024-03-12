Boa Nova Beach, Leca da Palmeira, Matosinhos, Porto, Portugal

A few days ago, while wandering along the Boa Nova Beach, in a glorious sunset, with the sun behind clouds and the typical rough sea winter, I came across this wonderful sight that reminded me of the poem “Sea” by the great Portuguese writer Miguel Torga (1907-1995), written on 7 August 1968, on Miramar Beach, only a few kilometres south of where I was: “Sea! / And it is an open poem that resonates / In the conch shell laid down in the sand ... / Ah, who could hear it without more verses! / So pure, / So blue, / So salty... / Horizontal miracle / Universal, / In just one word accomplished.”. In front of me, there were no shells but a small orange-coloured granite block, being bathed by the rising tide, yet this stone also resonated with the immense Atlantic ocean. I could hear it! I captured the magical moment using my old Hasselblad H4D-40 with a long exposure of 1.3 seconds and a very small aperture for maximum depth of field.

