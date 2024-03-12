Bandon Beach, Oregon, USA

The wizard hat on Bandon Beach is an iconic sea stack on the Oregon coast. Being there at the end of the day during a low tide reveals ripples in the wet sand. This creates an abstract reflection of whatever part of the shore you place in it.

This picture was created with balance in mind – balance left to right and top to bottom. The last glow of sunset appeared on the horizon, creating a natural gradient of color from warm to cool. The slow shutter speed allowed me to ensure that the waves were not a distraction, albeit they were very small.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now