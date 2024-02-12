The Intersection, Sun Peaks, British Columbia, Canada

In February 2020, I did a wonderful ski trip at the gorgeous Sun Peaks Resort in BC, Canada. Before departure, my 6 good friends told me, "Jacques, we would appreciate it if you didn't carry your camera on the ski runs. It is so beautiful that we would always have to wait for you".

So, one morning, on top of the gorgeous mountain, I was amazed by the scenery when I reached the ski runs intersection. Straight ahead, there was massive snow on the trees framing the narrow trail leading to the distant, beautiful background, all under a gorgeous textured sky. The groomed run with the leading lines invited me to go ahead. I was really frustrated with not having my Olympus camera to seize this magic moment. I dropped my gloves and poles, got my cell phone out, and took the shot. One minute later, I looked to the right, and I captured again an amazing scene with my phone that got published on my LPM portfolio.

That day, I skied both runs.

Back home, I was really impressed by the results. I was happy to have 2 separate shots. For me, it confirms that a poem's beauty does not necessarily rely on the pen's quality but on the capacity to seize the beauty. Although I enjoyed the result from my phone, I still prefer my m4/3 camera for its power and flexibility.

