White Paradise, Sun Peaks, British Columbia, Canada

In February 2020, I did a wonderful ski trip at the gorgeous Sun Peaks Resort in BC, Canada. Before departure, my 6 good friends told me, "Jacques, we would appreciate it if you don't carry your camera on the ski runs. It is so beautiful that we will always have to wait for you".

So, one morning, when I got off the lift at an altitude of 2040 m, I was amazed by the scenery. There was massive snow on the trees framing the distant background. The groomed run with the leading lines, the distant frozen McGillivray Lake, and the low distant clouds invited me to go ahead. I was really frustrated with not having my Olympus camera to seize this magic moment. I dropped my gloves and poles, got my cell phone out and took the shot.

Back home, I was impressed by the results. For me, it confirms that a poem's beauty does not necessarily rely on the pen's quality but on the capacity to seize the beauty. Although I enjoyed the result from my phone, I still prefer my m4/3 camera for its power.

